Mon September 17, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
Newspost

September 17, 2018

Water for profit

In a country where millions of poor citizens are deprived of clean drinking water, and large parts of those residing in rural areas have no water pipelines, it is strange that the FBR never considered imposing high taxes on the lucrative clean drinking water bottling industry which is making billions in profit. What purpose do our authorities serve, if they fail to regulate the use of water reserves for commercial purposes? Most of these domestic companies – which are operating from residential neighbourhoods – pay just normal residential or commercial water taxes, while their profits runs in billions. Instead of increasing taxes for people who are already under financial problems, the government should tax these companies who are making millions in profit but are not paying enough taxes.

Moreover, the biggest issue which the country faces is not water scarcity but improper water management. For example, numerous golf courses located in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad receive millions of gallons of water. This water supply benefits a few thousand club members only. This is happening in a country which is on the verge of becoming water-stressed.

Aneela Chandio

Sukkur

