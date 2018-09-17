Students demand three-month stipends

PESHAWAR: Students working in various departments under the National Internship Programme (NIP) have demanded release of their three-month stipends. Speaking to media, Shoaib Jameel and several other students said that they had not received their monthly stipends for the last three months. "Thousands of students are working in various departments under the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry's NIP and now they are worried about the non-payment and faced with financial problems," Shoaib stated.