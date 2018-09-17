Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right

Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right
CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order

CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order
Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI to prove popularity in by-elections: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab senior Minister and PTI provincial president Abdul Aleem Khan has said once again PTI is going to prove its popularity in the by-elections and people from all over the country would be voting for their national hero Imran Khan.

He added that present government has started to fulfill its promises and austerity and savings have been started from the top. He expressed this while talking a delegation of people from NA 129. Abdul Aleem Khan said instead of a number of engagements as senior minister he is still in touch with his constituency and soon will be visiting every union council. He assured that every problem would solve and genuine issues will be addressed in minimum possible time. Abdul Aleem Khan said in the 100 days’ plan concrete and solid steps are being proposed to bring revolutionary changes in the present system and he as senior minister is looking after this programme. He said especially in Health, Education and law and order sectors recommendations are being made keeping in view the ground realities and 70 years long issues to be resolved. Abdul Aleem Khan said that unfortunately past governments did nothing in the right direction and made the country under heavy debt. He expressed determination that Imran Khan has firm commitment to bring permanent changes and work has already been started in this regard.

Moreover, sons of Abdul Aleem Khan, Abdul Rehman Khan and Abdul Rafae Khan also visited 10 union councils of PP 158 and took part in the tree plantation campaign there. They also met a number of PTI workers and local leaders in the areas of Gulistan Colony, Baja Line, Basti Saidan Shah, Washing Line Area, Shadman and adjoining areas. They assured them on behalf of Abdul Aleem Khan to solve their day to day problems.

Abdul Rehman Khan and Abdul Rafae Khan called upon the young generation to take maximum part in tree plantation campaign and make the dream of Imran Khan a success for Green Pakistan. They also attended the local functions of PTI workers and assured them full cooperation in solving their issues.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC