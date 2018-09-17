Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right

Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right
CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order

CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order
Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ex-MNA accuses NAB of political victimisation

PESHAWAR: Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Asma Alamgir said on Sunday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had subjected her to political victimisation in the last four years.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) former MNA filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the NAB's call-up notice, asking her to appear before the bureau on August 17 about the investigation into her assets.

The NAB issued call-up notice to Asma Alamgir on August 10 under Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 about the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income. The NAB asked her for providing the details of her movable and immovable assets whether inland or abroad along with supporting documents and justification for its acquisition.

"The NAB also wants details of (year-wise) of rental income received from Zarak and Town-Tower Plaza's shops, offices and 16 shops at Jehangirabad Road, details of your share of income received from inherited and gifted agriculture land in Peshawar since 2005, ownership record of apartment at downtown Dubai or in case of hiring, rent agreement and all renewal of agreement and supporting documents and ownership record of office of M/S AAZB General Trading (LLC) at Dubai (UAE) along with supporting documents," the notice stated.

The NAB sought information about company's bank accounts statements at UAE, Biana agreements of houses and shops in Islamabad, details of private foreign visits along with expenses, details of educational expenses of children studied abroad.

However, Asma Alamgir has moved the PHC against the NAB's fresh call-up notice through a petition. In the petition, she claimed that the NAB had been harassing her in the name of investigation and politically victimising her and her family.

It was submitted in the petition that she had furnished several times the above information and the NAB has yet again issued call-up notice to her. She said that she had nothing to do with the Zarak and Town Tower Plaza's shops, offices and 16 shops at Jehangirabad Road as these were in the name of her husband.

Asma Alamgir said that NAB had mixed the assets of her and her husband in the case just to carry out their political victimisation. He had requested in the petition before the high court to stop the NAB from harassing and political victimisation and set aside the call-up notice. The court issued the notice to the NAB KP, directing it to submit reply before the next hearing into the questions raised in the petition.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC