69,545 cops deployed for Muharram security across Sindh

A total of 69,545 police officials have been deployed to maintain security across Sindh during Muharram, states the contingency plan prepared by the provincial operations additional inspector general of police (Addl IGP).

According to the breakdown of the figure, 17,558 cops have been deployed in Karachi, 16,816 in Hyderabad, 15,404 in Larkana, 2,237 in Mirpurkhas, 9,280 in Shaheed Benazirabad and 8,250 in Sukkur.

The 69,545 police officials deployed across the province include 1,202 traffic police officials, 1,339 personnel from the Special Branch as well as officials from the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and the Sindh Reserve Police.

The contingency plan states that Sindh has a total of 1,996 Imambargahs: 590 in Hyderabad Division, 465 in Larkana Division, 374 in Sukkur Division, 356 in Karachi Division, 118 in Mirpurkhas Division and 93 in Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

Sindh police chief IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, who had earlier reviewed the contingency and deployment plan, ordered that all the DIGs themselves monitor the security arrangements for every procession, Majlis, route and Imambargah, particularly Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar and Nishtar Park.

The DIGs were told to monitor the implementation of the plan on a daily basis and stay constantly in touch with district level officials so as to avert any possible breach of security.

In a report presented to the police chief, the Addl IGP stated that 14,699 Majalis would be held across Sindh as well as 3,513 and 786 Matam and Tazia processions would be conducted in different parts of the province.

The IGP was informed that RRF platoons would be swiftly deployed to counter any possible threat, and smooth flow of vehicular traffic would also be ensured, while the Bomb Disposal Squad would be active.

The review meeting was told that the processions of Muharram 8 and 9 as well as that of Ashura would be monitored through CCTV cameras and 55 mobile cameras.

A centralised Command & Control Room has been established at the Central Police Office and at the regional command centre at the Civic Centre to ensure the security of noted religious scholars and clerics as well as to keep an eye on miscreants. Activities of everyone who has been placed on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act as well as the imprisoned hardcore terrorists would be monitored.

The Sindh government has already imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province during Muharram 8, 9 and 10 as well as issued a code of conduct that forbids criticism of any sect or sacred personality.

A ban on sale, purchase and telecast of hate and violent material has also been imposed. Hoisting of political and sectarian flags and banners at public places has also been strictly restricted, while there is a complete ban on carrying a weapon of any kind.

Police officials have been directed to ensure strict vigilance at the entry gates of all the Imambargahs and mosques as well as the starting points of every procession, with thorough body and baggage search of the participants with the help of volunteers.

Flag march

The District South police on Sunday organised a flag march on the route of the Ashura processions in the district with the view to create a sense of security among the people, read a statement issued by the police.

District South Senior Superintendent of Police Omer Shahid Hamid led the flag march, with 50 motorcycles of the Street Watch Force, along with sub-divisional police officers and station house officers.

The flag march passed through the areas of the Saddar police station, the Saddar Dawa Khana, MA Jinnah Road, the Tibet Centre, Clifton and the Yasrab Imambargah in the Defence Housing Authority.