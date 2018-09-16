Sun September 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Corrrespondent
September 16, 2018

Hindu extremists targeting Sidhu for hugging Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Ever-since Indian Punjab cabinet minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has returned from Pakistan to his city after attending swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan, where he hugged Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javaid Bajwa, extremist Hindu and their supporter ruling BJP is targeting him on regular basis.

Now his following of Sikh religion has been questioned by his opponents, and he has been asked to stop trimming and dying your beard. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra of Hiryana government said on Saturday that Navjot Singh Sidhu has no right to speak on Sikhism as he does not follow the tenets of the religion.

The SAD leader’s reaction comes a day after Sidhu urged the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, to excommunicate former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal from the faith.

Sidhu had alleged that the Parkash and his son, former deputy chief minister of Punjab and SAD president, had given orders to the police to open fire at protesters at Behbal Kalan in 2015 that led to the death of two people. A patit (fugitive) like Navjot Singh Sidhu regularly disrespects his religion by trimming and dying his beard and performing religious rituals forbidden in Sikhism, Chandumajra said in a statement in capital city of Hiryana state, Chandigarh.

“He has the audacity to approach the sacred Shri Akal Takht Sahib to vent his hatred against practicing Sikhs (Badals),” the senior Akali leader said. “First follow the tenets of Sikhism yourself and maintain a proper Sikh saroop (character) before you even begin to talk about the religion. Stop trimming and dying your beard,” Chandumajra said further.

The member of parliament said it was Sidhu's personal affair on how he chooses to appear as long as he does not "pretend" to be concerned about Sikh values. “He has no right to speak on Sikh issues when he proudly defies the dictate of the tenth Guru Gobind Singh on the sanctity of hair and indulges in rituals and sacrifices strictly forbidden in Sikhism,” said Chandumajra.

