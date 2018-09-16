Sun September 16, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
September 16, 2018

CJ orders arrest of GB DIG for harassing ex-wife on social media

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered immediate arrest of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Junaid Arshad for impersonating his ex-wife on Facebook and posting objectionable photographs of her on the social networking site.

“Are police officers above the law?” the CJP remarked while hearing a petition by Junaid’s ex-wife, Ayesha Subhani, at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court. He also ordered Punjab IG to immediately arrest Junaid and sought a report in this regard on Sunday besides directing the interior ministry to place Junaid’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL). Ayesha, in her petition, had pleaded that Junaid’s bail expired on Wednesday but he was roaming free as authorities were reluctant to arrest him. Earlier in June 2017, she had registered an FIR with FIA’s cybercrime wing for blackmailing her with the assistance of a friend, Danish Ghani, by uploading objectionable pictures of her on social media. According to a local newspapers Ayesha had alleged Junaid of being a “criminal and habitual liar”. She had also lodged a case against her former husband while accusing him of stealing jewellery worth 20 tolas besides Rs150 million. Junaid Arshad, on the other hand, had accused the then FIA Punjab Director Dr Usman Anwar of siding with his ex-wife and proceeding a “one-sided case of cybercrime” after allegedly developing illicit relations with her.

The police officer had also moved an application against Dr Usman in FIA for forging and tampering evidence. Filing a petition in the LHC, Junaid had claimed that District and Sessions Judge Rafaqat Ali Gondal and Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafeezur Rehman Khan had also been biased and lent undue benefits to Ayesha in the case. The complainant had sought a departmental inquiry and legal action against the respondents due to alleged misconduct of profession and violation of the law. Amid the controversies, the GB DIG had been suspended on September 22 for his alleged involvement in the cybercrime case.

The police officials, following the complaint, had conducted a raid to arrest Arshad, but he had already obtained a pre-arrest bail. The Establishment Division had suspended Junaid Arshad, a grade 18 police officer on September 22.

