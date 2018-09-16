Sun September 16, 2018
AFP
September 16, 2018

Former rebels in triumphant return to Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA: Tens of thousands of people gathered in Addis Ababa on Saturday to welcome the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), the latest once-banned rebel group to return following a string of Ethiopian political reforms. Popular among the largest ethnic group, the Oromo, the OLF fell out with the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) in 1992 and soon began launching armed attacks. Last month, the OLF reached a deal on returning home following an accord with representatives of the government. In July, the OLF and two other groups were formally removed from the list of “terrorist” organisations as part of a string of radical reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since taking office in April. “We returned home as the incumbent force of change has opened the door for the peaceful conduct of reform,” OLF chairman Dawud Ibsa told state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate upon his arrival in the Ethiopian capital. He said the OLF now planned to engage in “peaceful struggle”. Fana also said that more than 1,300 OLF fighters had crossed into Ethiopia from Eritrea, where the government had offered them safe haven. In power since 1991, the EPRDF coalition has hunted down OLF fighters and jailed its supporters, deepening resentment among Oromos whose anti-government protests fuelled the rise of Abiy’s rise.

