Skill-based, career-oriented education stressed

LAHORE : Newly-established University of Okara’s pioneer Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zakriya Zakar has said that the academic structure needs to be revamped with a prime focus on skill-based and career-oriented education so that the graduating students have no hurdles in the modern job market.

He was addressing the first meeting of the newly constituted academic council at the University of Okara (UO) main campus. After consultations, the council, chaired by the VC, approved the creation of the faculty of computing with a number of new academic programmes to meet the rapidly changing world of information technology. The body agreed to continue with the existing three faculties, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Science and Faculty of Management & Sciences.

Dr Zakriya also stressed the need for strictly following the Higher Education Commission standards while designing academic programmes and their curriculum. He said, “In line with the HEC guidelines, we will revamp our curriculum to impart more skill-based education to the students.” Dr Zakriya, who took charge of the university last month, is keen to introduce infrastructural and academic reforms to attract more students by designing state-of-the-art programmes and syllabus. The reconstruction and innovation of the infrastructure to facilitate the students and teachers was also an agenda item for the meeting. Dr Zakriya vowed to make the university a world-class institute. He instructed the teaching and administrative staff to go an extra mile for a historic transformation. The VC also announced the recruitment of experienced and well-trained academic staff to improve the teaching standards of the university.