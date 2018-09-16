Sun September 16, 2018
Sports

September 16, 2018

Ramirez beats Orozco to retain WBC title

aLOS ANGELES, California: Unbeaten Jose Ramirez kept his World Boxing Council junior welterweight title on Friday with a unanimous decision win over Mexican challenger Antonio Orozco.

The 26-year-old former American Olympian knocked down Orozco twice in the first defence of his title in front of his home crowd at the Save Mart Center arena in Fresno, California.

Ramirez showed off his improved jab, throwing over 1,000 punches as both fighters kept busy from the opening round to the final bell. All three judges scored it 119-107.

Ramirez improved to 23-0 with 16 knockouts as he decided to fight Orozco after his planned fight in July against Danny O’Connor fell through. O’Connor collapsed at the weigh-in after struggling to make weight.

Orozco suffered the first loss of his career in his 28th fight. He came back from two knockdowns and didn’t win hardly any rounds against Ramirez.

