Mushfiqur lifts BD as injury rules Tamim out of Asia Cup

DUBAI: Bangladesh suffered a major blow on Saturday when their star batman Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the Asia Cup because of a fractured wrist.

With old-timer Lasith Malinga in top gear, they were facing further damage in their Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka but the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim came to the rescue.

The middle-order batsman Mushfiqur Rahim notched his sixth one-day hundred to lift Bangladesh to 261 against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The former captain’s 150-ball 144 with 11 boundaries and four sixes — a career-best score — lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 1-2 in the first over after they won the toss and batted in the Group B match.

Mushfiqur added 131 for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun (63) to lead the recovery after recalled Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga removed Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan for ducks.

Malinga finished with 4-23 in his first match in 13 months.

Earlier, two hours after being told by doctors that his Asia Cup was over because of a fractured left wrist, Tamim, much to everyone’s surprise, walked out to bat with one hand after the fall of ninth wicket. He hung on with Mushfiqur and helped add 32 for the final wicket, lifting his side to 261.

Tamim had four fingers from his left glove popping out to support a special padding on the glove. He played out just one ball upon return, but it helped Bangladesh get the final kick, courtesy an astonishing Mushfiqur onslaught in the last three overs.

As such, Tamim’s injury will rule him out of action for at least six weeks.

“We took him to hospital only because it was a serious injury, and not just mere bruising,” Minajul Abedin, the Bangladesh chief selector, said. “He was in some pain obviously and it wouldn’t have been prudent to continue batting.”

Tamim is likely to return to Bangladesh soon, with Nazmul Hossain Shanto a possible replacement for their second game against Afghanistan on September 20. —with inputs from agencies