Sat September 15, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2018

CM pays tribute to martyrs

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to the bravery and courage of security officials martyred during a successful operation against the terrorists in North Waziristan.

The martyred officials set up a wonderful example of bravery and sent the terrorists to hell. The nation pays tributes to these martyrs on their great sacrifice, he added. He said that Naib Subedar Nazir Ahmed Chandio, Sepoys Amir and Fakhar have embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting the terrorists. The nation is proud of its brave sons sacrificing their lives for the motherland and their great sacrifices will not be wasted. The chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for salvation of the departed souls.

