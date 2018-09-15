Mystic soul of Baba Fareed inspiring

PAKPATTAN: Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar was a notable Punjabi poet and a source of inspiration for many in the 13th century.

Historians have a difference of opinion regarding his place and date of birth.

According to an estimate, he was born at Kothiwal village near current Tataypur railway station - about 25 km away from Multan. The city existed when Alexander invaded in 326BC. The city is located on the banks of the River Sutluj. The day Baba Farid was born a holy man was consulted about the breaking of a fast. He advised that a great soul was born in the house of Jamaluddin Suleiman and that the community could break the fast only when the infant suckled.

After getting religious education from his mother, he went to Delhi. Khawaja Bakhtiar Kaki was Baba Fareed’s guru (mentor) who introduced him to his family. Later, he migrated to Ajodhan (Pakpattan) and lived there till he breathed his last at 92.

His urs conducted from Zilhaj 25 to Muharram 10 every year. He preached Islam in a simple way in the sub-continent. He led a simple life and remained a source of mysticism. Many tribes like Wattoo and Sukhera embraced Islam at his hands. His shrine attracts a large number of people everyday especially during the urs days. A ‘Bahishti Darwara’ (door of paradise) is also present at the shrine which is opened from Muharram 5 to 10.