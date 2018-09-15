Imran’s friend could be new HC to UK

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has directed Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Sahabzada Ahmed Khan to repot at the Foreign Office in Islamabad after “irresponsible activity” at an awards ceremony here – and the PTI government could appoint an old friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the new high commissioner to the UK.

Sahabzada Ahmed Khan took charge in London as Pakistan’s High Commissioner around two months ago but Sahabzada Jahangir, a trusted friend of Imran Khan for more than 40 years, could replace him as the new high commissioner and there is strong support for him within the PTI establishment.

Sahabzada Jahangir, Fauzia Kasuri’s brother from West London who has been living in the UK for over 40 years, has been seen with Prime Minister Imran Khan on at least three occasions after he took oath as prime minister of Pakistan. Sahabzada Jahangir was seen sitting in the task force meeting on building 5 million homes which Imran Khan chaired.

He was seen with Imran Khan at his Banigala residence and Prime Minister House soon after that. He was also invited by Imran Khan personally to attend his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister of Pakistan.

Sources have told The News that it was discussed with Imran Khan that Sahabzada Jahangir should be appointed Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK as he understands the vision of Imran Khan well and his posting at the important station like London could help Imran Khan’s government at a time when relations with America have frozen but ties with Britain remain cordial.

However, a government functionary related to the PTI said that if such a scenario appears to change the high commissioner in the UK, only the merit and policy would be followed. He said that all the capable, hard working persons eligible for the post will be considered, adding that Sahebzada Jahangir's name was not final.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he has taken notice of “irresponsible” activities of Pakistani High Commissioner in the UK during an award show in the British capital, directing him to return to homeland to submit his explanation. He said: “I am dismayed by the actions of our High Commissioner to the UK and have asked him to return to Pakistan and provide an explanation for his behaviour at the IPPA awards held in London.”

As per details, Sahabzada Ahmed Khan was reported of conducting inappropriate actions during an award show, which was attended by a large number of Pakistani celebrities.

Pakistan High Commission in London told this correspondent that Sahabzada Khan has arrived in Islamabad to give explanation about his actions.

The incident took place during a local media outlet's event held at London's 2 Arena on September 9, wherein the diplomat was called on stage to announce the winner of an award category. In a video clip that was shared multiple times on social media, Sahabzada Ahmed Khan's actions raised questions as well as concerns.

Close quarters of Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, however, claimed that the impression created after the HC appearance in the award ceremony was totally wrong. They said that the organiser had praised the HC's eloquence and one of the organisers urged Sahebzada Ahmed Khan to engage audience for some time which he did. They said that there was no issue in the whole episode.

The PTI sources told The News that there are presidents of political appointees representing Pakistan at high commissions and embassies overseas and Sahabzada Jahangir could be the ideal choice for the post and he has support with senior PTI leadership and PM Imran Khan trusts Sahabzada Jahangir for various reasons.

So, who is Sahabzada Jahangir? The elder brother of Fauzia Kasuri is a respected member of the British Pakistani community who helped Imran Khan found the party and funded it at its inception. Imran Khan founded the PTI at his home in Elstree, West London, and it’s at the same place where Imran Khan lived and socialized during his cricketing days and afterwards. It’s at Sahabzada Jahangir’s Elstree home where valima event was held for Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith after their marriage.

He has held various assignments in the UK such as “Chairman of Imran Khan Secretariat”, “Senior Adviser to PTI Chairman on Investments” and “Head of PTI UK & Europe”.

He’s generally considered as the face of Imran Khan in UK and he has been traveling extensively in UK & Europe to hold meetings of PTI. He has been travelling with Imran Khan all over the world for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. He is also a close ally of Aneel Musarrat, who has been made a member of Imran Khan’s task force on building 5 million homes.