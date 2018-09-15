Judge rejects bail plea of state run TV’s ex-MD

ISLAMABAD: A judge on Friday rejected anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood’s bail plea and passed orders for him to appear before the court in person.

Special Judge (Central) Iram Niazi was hearing a case pertaining to the alleged corruption in state run TV. Advocate Shah Khawar represented the TV host and prayed to the court his client be granted bail before arrest.

According to the Federa Investigation Agency (FIA), the host as state run TV MD was involved in corruption of Rs380 million; furthermore, as chairman he signed an agreement with fake companies for the acquisition of media rights of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). On the request of Kashif Awan, an investigation officer, Senior Civil Judge Amir Aziz had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him , who served as MD during PPP’s tenure.