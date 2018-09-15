School plants 40 saplings in hospital

MARDAN: In the wake of prime minister’s tree plantation campaign, management of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Schools System on Friday planted 40 saplings in District Headquarters Hospital Mardan.

The tree plantation campaign was inaugurated by AQ Khan Schools System executives Ziaul Haq, Humayun Khan, Amanullah, Muhammad Sadiq, and Hammad, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Abdul Latif and Dr Arshad Ali.

On the occasion, DHO Abdul Latif said that the premier’s announcement of tree plantation campaign was in the interest of the country and every citizen should take part in the drive. He added that the plantation would create forests and help achieve better environment to face the challenges of pollution.