3 of a family killed in road accident

HANGU: Three members of a family were killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident on the Kohat-Peshawar Road Friday.

They said that four members of a family were on the way to the Bacha International Airport to receive a pilgrim when their vehicle turned turtled on the Kohat- Peshawar Road.

As a result, Najeeb Gul, 62, Umar Habib, 24, and a woman, whose name could not be ascertained, were killed instantly while Ayaz Gul, 30, sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were taken to the hospital. Later, the bodies were shifted to Samana village for burial. The police registered the case and started investigation.

Arms seized in Bannu: The police on Friday seized arms in Domail area during checking and arrested the accused, official sources said.

They said the police recovered 17 repeaters, 11-9mmpistols, 30-TT pistols and 11,500 cartridges from the secret cavities of a vehicle during checking. The law-enforcers also arrested the accused and registered a case.