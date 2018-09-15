Funeral prayers offered for Kulsoom Nawaz

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawyers wing offered funeral prayers in absentia for the late former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz here at the Peshawar High Court on Friday.

A senior lawyer, Ghulam Nabi, led the prayers. The lawyers hailing from all the political parties attended namaz-i-janaza and later offered fateha for the departed soul. They extended sympathies to the former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Zayyad Khan advocate praised late Kulsoom Nawaz for her brave resistance to the then military dictator General Pervez Musharraf and uniting the party in difficult times.

Our correspondent adds from Mingora: Hundreds of people offered the funeral prayer in absentia for Kulsoom Nawaz in Swat. District Nazim Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, tehsil councillors and a large number of people attended the funeral prayers.