Bid to smuggle gold foiled

LANDIKOTAL: The authorities at Torkham border on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of gold to Afghanistan, officials said on Friday.

An official, Shakeel Burki, told reporters that they had a prior information that an individual would attempt to smuggle gold from Pakistan to Afghanistan. He said teams of Khassadars and Levies personnel were deployed at various points.

The official said Shenomak Khan, an Afghan national, was stopped near the Torkham border. During search, he said, the authorities recovered 67 tolas of gold from his possession. The accused was arrested and further investigation launched.

Meanwhile, Shakeel said they also recovered two kilogram of ‘Ice’ concealed in fruit cartons. He said three persons were also arrested.