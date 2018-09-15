Sat September 15, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 15, 2018

Man seeks protection from criminals

PESHAWAR: A local trader appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to protect him from a gang of criminals who have ruined his business and family life.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, one Jamshed Ahmad, son of Pir Mohammad, alleged that earlier unidentified persons made phone calls to him demanding a huge amount of money but now they have started visiting his house.

He said it was astonishing to note that the criminals carrying sophisticated weapons come during the broad daylight to the congested locality of the provincial capital and hurl threats at him and his family.

Hailing from the City Town near Haji Camp, Jamshed Khan said he registered a case at the Paharipura Police Station when he received a letter carrying a bullet of the Kalashnikov rifle on October 8, 2015.

He said the police were unable to curb the movement and activities of those influential people. He said he had been receiving phone calls from them from various locations including Afghanistan. He said the callers hurled threats at him and his family members.

The criminals, he said, have now started chasing his sons and also tried to kidnap his brother in the busiest Hussain Chowk in City Town.

