National

BR
Bureau report
September 15, 2018

FDMA employees donate 3-day salary to PM’s dam fund

PESHAWAR: The employees of Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) including Director General and Directors (admin and operation) announced to donate three days’ salary to the prime minister’s dam fund.

This was stated by FDMA’s spokesperson in press release issued to media outlets.

“Director General Mehmood Aslam Wazir put a suggestion before the employees and all of them expressed willingness to the call of DG for donation to the “Dam Fund”.” said the press release.

It said that director general and director would donate an amount equal to three days of their salaries while the other employees would donate one day salary.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehmood Aslam Wazir said that construction of dams was our national obligation and it was a pleasure for him to see that all the employees of FDMA donated to the dam fund.

He said the country was facing acute water shortage and there was no way out but to construct dams.

“It will be a calamity if we leave our coming generation at the mercy of nature without proper planning for water storage,” Aslam Wazir added.

Meanwhile, Director Admin Muhammad Riaz Dawar and Director Operation Nasir Khan Durrani also announced to donate three days of their salaries to the dam fund.

