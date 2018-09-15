Sat September 15, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 15, 2018

CM calls for coordination to ensure peace during Muharram

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday called for a complete coordination amongst various government agencies and departments for ensuring peace during Muharram.

He expressed satisfaction at the security measures and arrangements for maintenance of law and order.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting about law and order situation at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said a handout.

Spokesman for the provincial government Shaukat Yousafzai, Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsud, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister ordered full presence of the personnel of law enforcing agencies, adding that there would be no off from duty. He ordered complete coordination amongst various government agencies and departments providing cooperation to the administration. The chief minister directed officials concerned to monitor the sensitive places, hotels, inns, and more importantly constant surveillance of border.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed about the measures taken by police and district administration, local government and Health Department.

The participants were informed about the security arrangements and the expected issues in the holy month of Muharram. Emergency and contingency plans for the sensitive areas and districts by different departments were also discussed.

Security arrangements in the seven newly merged districts were also discussed and Kurram and Orakzai were declared sensitive pockets.

The chief minister appreciated the foolproof arrangements for peace and tranquility during Muharram.

He directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company for an uninterrupted power supply during Muharram.

