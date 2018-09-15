32,000 cops to ensure security in Muharram: IGP

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Mahsud said Friday that five districts of the province had been declared sensitive during Muharram.

He said that about 32,000 policemen would be deployed for protection of Ashura processions and majalis.

The IGP said the KP Police had chalked out a security plan for Muharram across the province.

“Extraordinary security will be deployed for 460 processions and 2,643 gatherings at 266 imambargahs all over the province during Ashura. Adequate security arrangements have been made in Peshawar and other districts of the province for the peaceful observance of Muharram,” the IGP told a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Javed Iqbal were also present. Salahuddin Mahsud said that search and strike operations had been intensified during Muharram. He said the strict action was being taken against the violators of Section 144.

The government had been asked to shut down cellular phone services on 9th and 10th Muharram, he said and added that helicopters would monitor the security in sensitive districts on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The police chief said as many as 118 processions would be brought out from 71 imambargahs in the provincial capital.

He added that 194 processions would be brought out from 69 imambargahs in Dera Ismail Khan and 28 from as many as imambargahs in Hangu.

The IGP said that Peshawar, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and Tank have been declared sensitive during Muharram.

The IGP continued that all the regional and district police officers had been directed to strengthen entry and exit points to the city, sweep and properly guard the routes of the processions and keep an eye on suspicious elements within their areas.

He said that police was ready to go into the recently merged tribal areas if the provincial government gave them written directives.

The IGP added that there would be no issue of facilities and manpower once the force was directed to extend KP Police to the erstwhile tribal areas.

The force had returned Rs 8.1 million to the government that was released for head money, Salahuddin Mahsud said, adding, the media propaganda about irregularities in head money was untrue and everything had been done in a proper legal way.

The police chief said the police was working on the cases of target killings as well as attacks during the election campaign. He said the investigation would be expedited after Muharram.