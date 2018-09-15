Body formed to improve jail conditions

HARIPUR: The district administration has constituted district oversight committee for improving the condition of prisoners.

The committee, which consisted of members of the civil society, bar council, education and health sectors, would monitor the implementation of orders of the Supreme Court about the improvement of condition of the prisoners in jails.

The committee members include Muhammad Sadaqat, Human rights activist, Dr Mohaimin, Chairman Society for Peace and Conflict Management, head of department, Islamic and Religious Department, University of Haripur, Iram Fatima, head of Pakistan Hoslamand Khawateen Network, Jawad Habib Advocate, Gulnaz Rasheed and Saira Bibi, a clinical psychologist.