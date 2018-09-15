PkSF activists demand security for ANP leaders

MARDAN: Pakhtun Students Federation (PkSF) on Friday staged a protest outside the Mardan Press Club to demand security to Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain and other party leaders.

The rally was led by provincial vice-president Sajid Ali Yousafzai, district general secretary Changez Khan and other office-bearers.

The protesters, holding placards, chanted slogans against the government for not providing security to the party leaders.

Addressing the rally, the speakers deplored that despite threats, the government was not providing security to Mian Iftikhar Hussain.