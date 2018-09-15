Sindh govt calls for inquiry against 18 top police officers

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday called for an inquiry against 18 top police officers over allegations of corruption and illegal appointments.

Sindh government’s Services General Admin Department has written a letter to the Establishment Division to conduct inquiry against 18 officials of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP). The Supreme Court’s inquiry committee declared that the 18 officers were involved in illegal appointments, the letter stated.

The officers are involved in corruption of millions through the illegal appointments which were made in Sukkur, Larkana and Benazirbad, the letter added.

Sain Rakhio Mirani, Khadim Hussain Rind, Javed Alam Odho, Sharjeel Kharal, Abdullah Sheikh, Javed Jiskani, Aitzaz Goraya, Pir Muhammad Shah, Pervaiz Chandio, Usman Ghani and Nasir Aftab are among the officers that the Sindh government has called for action against them as per the letter.

Further, the letter recommended that an inquiry be conducted against Umar Farooq Salamat, Khalid Korai, Zafar Iqbal, Fida Hussain Shah, Altaf Hussain Leghari, Junaid Shaikh and Imdad Ali Shah.