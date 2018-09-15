Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Top Story

A
APP
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Civil cases to be disposed of within 90 days: Farogh

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Friday announced to introduce amendments to civil law to speed up the pace of pending cases to improve the efficiency of the judicial system.

The minister in a press briefing here said a mechanism of three phases to monitor civil cases would be introduced for their early disposition. Giving details, the minister said in first track main cases will be heard, in second track other matters pertaining to stay orders, receivership would be addressed and in the final stage evidence would be recorded.

Farogh Naseem said that a panel of well reputed lawyers would be constituted which will collect the evidence that could save the time of the court. "We need active contribution of lawyers from across the country," he added.

The minister said the whole procedure from filing of a civil case to giving defence should be done within 75 days. The issue could be framed within 30 days and 15 to 20 days would be given for witnesses and evidence.

To save the time of the court, he said the commission will record mandatory evidence and it will be recorded within 90 days and soon after the judgment implementation should be taken place without wasting time.

Giving reference of the Supreme Court, the minister said if any judgment was reserved, it should be announced within three months and after the judgment it was not necessary to make decree.

Farogh Naseem said that two appeals are available against the decision of civil judge after the trial one is in the high court and the other in the Supreme Court. “If we streamline all these things, one trial will be completed within 12 to 13 months,” he said.

To a question, the minister hoped that Sindh government will also review these amendments as Sindh Advocate General also agreed and it was up to the provincial assembly to take it up. It was revolutionary type of change that the civil litigation will be done within two years and there is no delay and all the system of administration of justice will engage, he added.

To another question, he said the draft regarding Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) law has been completed which has been pending for last nine years now it will be sent to Ministry of Interior, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Farogh said that meeting on MLA draft will be held during next week and then the Ministry of Law and Justice will be in a position to decide whether to table the bill in Parliament or to send for ordinance.

The minister said there is a dire need of holistic change in accountability law to empower the NAB, adding that the government will not introduce any amendment which may create hurdle for the NAB to pinch the corrupt elements.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC