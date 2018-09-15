Encroached land worth billions retrieved in capital: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Friday said that 33,000 kanal illegally encroached government land had been retrieved in the federal capital and its demarcation was underway.

Talking to reporters during visit to a private housing society, the minister said that the land was located in the nearby localities of Koral and Kuri. He said that an illegal building in Faizabad bus stop was also demolished.

The minister said that in Sector G-12, some 31 plazas were also dismantled, which valued at Rs9 billion. He said that it was perception in the past that only poor people were targeted, but it was present government's promise that in the eyes of law everybody would be equal.

He said the people in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and district administration, who had provided any support in the illegal occupation of government land would be brought to justice.

Te value of recovered land was in billions of rupees, he added he said that facilitators of encroachers would also be taken to task.