Ronaldo chases first Juve goal

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo faces Sassuolo on Sunday still chasing his maiden competitive goal for Italian champions Juventus before he returns to Spain for the first time in the Champions League.

Bolstered by five-time winner Ronaldo, Juventus begin their quest for the Champions League title which has eluded them since 1996 in Valencia next Wednesday.

Despite a seventh straight Serie A title last season the Turin giants plunged into the red with a 19.2-million-euro ($22.4m) loss as a result of their European quarter-final exit.

Serie A returns after a two-week international break with former Real Madrid player Ronaldo having skipped Portugal duty to focus on his new club, just as his teammate, Croatia’s World Cup runner-up Mario Mandzukic, did.

During the break the 33-year-old was pictured relaxing on board his yacht off St Tropez on the French Riveria.

“Vitamin D,” wrote the five-time Ballon d’Or winner under a photo of him lounging on the deck of his yacht.

“As my teammates say, back to reality, work done,” he later posted. “Feeling good!! Let’s go.”

Coach Massimiliano Allegri says he is not concerned that Ronaldo has failed to find the net despite 23 shots at goal in three games.