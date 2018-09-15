Al-Qaim beat Zeeshan Club

ISLAMABAD: Al-Qaim Club Blue beat Zeeshan Club 2-1 in the Islamabad Aman Football tournament at NIH ground here Friday, says a press release.

In the 24th minutes of the first half, Mujtaba scored one goal for the Al-Qaim Club while Zeeshan Club’s Ibrahim equa-lised the score in the 26th minutes.

Al-Qaim’s Arif scored second goal for in the 31st minutes of the second half. The match was locked 2-1.

A total of 20 teams from Islamabad are taking part in the tournament on knock-out basis.

Islamabad Football Association General Secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion.

On Thursday, Haidri Club beat Youngsters Club 4-1 in the tournament’s opener. Umair Rana scored a brace while Haider and Faisal Khan found the net once each. Fareed

netted Youngsters’ lone goal.