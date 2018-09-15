Steyn returns to South Africa ODI squad

JOHANNESBURG: Fast bowler Dale Steyn, who last played a One-Day International in 2016, will return to the fifty-over format for South Africa following a lengthy injury-enforced break, while leg-spinner Imran Tahir too makes a comeback, Cricket South Africa announced on Friday.

The uncapped Christiaan Jonker has also been named in the 16-man squad that will take on Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series from late September.

Jonker had scored an impressive 49 in his lone Twenty20 International match against India.

Steyn last played an ODI in October 2016. He has declared his intention to be in South Africa’s scheme of things for the 2019 World Cup, and this series will give him a good chance to prove his worth.

Tahir, who was rested from South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka, makes a return following steady performances in the Caribbean Premier League 2018.

Batsman Khaya Zondo has been included, while Quinton de Kock and David Miller have been rested with South Africa keen to try a variety of options ahead of the World Cup next year.

Faf du Plessis, who sustained a shoulder niggle during the recent tour of Sri Lanka, is named in the squad but his participation is not entirely guaranteed as the captain is still in recovery.

ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo.

T20I squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Robbie Frylinck, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Lungisani Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen. — icc-cricket.com