Croatia in command against US

ZADAR: Hosts Croatia took a commanding 2-0 lead against United States in their Davis Cup World Group semi-final in Zadar on Friday.

World No 6 Marin Cilic showed his class to put Croatia 2-0 up with an impressive 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(7/5) win over 20-year-old Frances Tiafoe, who was making his Davis Cup debut.

Cilic broke to love in the second game of the match which set the tone for the first set. He broke to take the first set in just 26 minutes 6-1.

Cilic did not take his foot off the pedal and a double break early in the second set — as the sun came out in Zadar — put him up 4-1.

Tiafoe got one break back but Cilic broke again when Tiafoe double-faulted to hand him the set 6-3.

Cilic took the third set in a tie-breaker to put Croatia one point away from reaching the Davis Cup final.

Earlier world No 18 Borna Coric gave Croatia the lead when he beat world

number 30 Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6, 6-3.

The 21-year-old Croatian, who is having the best season of his career after reaching the last 16 of the US Open, was impressive in his victory which took two and a half hours.