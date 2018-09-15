Haroon cracks 177 in U19 cricket

ISLAMABAD: Haroon Waheed hit a brilliant 177 to put Islamabad in a winning position against Hyderabad in the Inter-Region U19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament at the National Ground here on Friday.

His knock helped Islamabad reach 380-8 declared in the first innings. Hyderabad were then left struggling at 113-6 in their second innings. They managed 114 in their first outing.

Earlier, Haroon smashed 11 fours and three sixes in his 207-ball hundred. Hassan Nawaz (59) also played well.

Scores in brief: At National Ground, Islamabad: Hyderabad 114 all out in 34.5 overs (Saud Jaffri 54; Sardar Khan 5-19, Ahsan Asghar 3-29) and 113-6 in 35 overs (Mujahid Ali 28 not out; Sardar Khan 3-33). Islamabad 380-8 in 83 overs (Haroon Wahid 177, M Hassan Nawaz 59, Irfan Khan 33; Tayyab Ali 2-64, Mustafa Nasir 2-96, Muhammad Aizaz 2-116).

At Marghazar Ground, Islamabad: Larkana 104 all out in 46.4 overs (Ishfaque Ahmed 31, Umar Khalid 28; Farhan Shafiq 4-44, Mubashir Khan 3-8, Muhammad Shahwaiz 3-15) and 40-1 in 20 overs (Umer Khalid 21). Rawalpindi 331-9 in 79 overs (Haider Ali 75, Abdul Faseeh 53, Mubashir Khan 46, Razaul Mustafa 45, Awais Abid 42; Javed Ali Khoso 3-58, Mehrab Khan 2-34, Amir Ali 2-73).

At Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi: Sialkot 98 all out in 43.4 overs (Umer Shafiq 36, Ashit Bhatti 25; Ahmad Khan 4-19, Amir Azmat 3-20, Niaz 2-25) and 108 all out in 35.4 overs (Ashit Bhatti 40; Ahmed Khan 4-32, M Amir 4-28, Ejazur Rehman 2-36). Peshawar 378 all out in 74.4 overs (Mohammad Haris 154, Mukhtar 40, Niaz 36, M Amir 32, Abuzar Tariq 32; Adnan Haider 4-33, Usama Bilal 3-70). Result: Peshawar won by an innings & 182 runs.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Abbottabad 127 all out in 52.4 overs (Afaq Ahmed 44, Shahbaz Khan 21; Mohammad 6-56, Fahad Hussain 2-36) and 192-5 in 84.1 overs (Danish Sarhadi 67 not out, Afaq Ahmed 67, Khayyam Khan 27; Fahad Hussain 3-72). Dera Murad Jamali 283 all out in 74.3 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 78, Fahad Hussain 110, Aqeel Khan 32; Aamir Shah 4-47, Danish Sarhadi 3-61).