Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

World

A
APP
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘US must help states to prevent spread of violence’

WASHINGTON: The United States, going forward, should help fragile states build resilience against the spread of violent extremism within their own societies, says a report by a task force on extremism, nothing that extremist groups have expanded their outreach and staged five times as many terrorist attacks in 2017 as in 2001. Extremist groups have spread to 19 of the 45 countries that make up the Middle East, the Horn of Africa, and the Sahel.

The sense of injustices and political exclusion of their citizens spread of extremist ideology and presence of extremist groups, all contributed to the problem, according to the interim report by the Task Force on Extremism in Fragile States.

The Task Force has been convened under the aegis of the US Institute of Peace (USIP), an independent, bipartisan institute, and is headed by Thomas Kean and Lee Hamilton, lawmakers who were the co-chairs of the 9/11 Commission.

It will released its full report in 2019. Set up by the Congress, the Task Force will recommend a new approach for US policy that harnesses existing US programmes and international partnerships to target the underlying causes of extremism and limit the ability of extremist groups to exploit fragile states.

According to the interim report by the body, as reported on the website of USIP, terrorists states 10,9000 attacks in 2017, five times more that the number recorded in 2001, when terrorists had killed nearly 3,000 people in attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. According to its findings, since the tragic attacks of Sept.

11, extremists group have spread across the Middle East, sowing chaos and undermining already fragile states. The Task Force called for a new strategy to mitigate the conditions that enable extremist groups to take root, spread, and thrive in fragile state.

The report said that the states of the Middle East, the Horn of Africa, and the Sahel have become increasingly fragile; their governments lack legitimacy, struggling or failing to provide security, justice, and basic services.

‘Extremist groups are increasingly focused on exploiting fragile states'' weaknesses to seize and rule territory to establish a new political order. ‘The Task Force noted that extremist groups have drawn the US into an expanding fight against terrorism.

The US has spent $5.6 trillion on military efforts to combat terrorism since 9/11 and conducted combat operations in five of the 45 countries that make up the Middle East, Horn of Africa, and the Sahel since January 2017. It also provided security assistance to 39 of those 45 countries.

The Report said that the time has come for a new US strategy to alleviate the conditions that enable extremism in these fragile states and could pose security threat to the homeland. Going forward, the priority for the US policy should be to help fragile states build strong resilience against the spread of violent extremism within their own societies.

It is recommending that a preventive strategy would be cost-effective sustainable. Preventive measures cost far less than military interventions, saving $16 for every $1 invested, the report said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC