Sindh govt relaxes upper age limit by 15 years for job applicants

KARACHI: The Sindh government has given an unprecedented relaxation of 15 years in the upper age limit requirement for candidates applying for jobs in various departments. The age relaxation applies to all jobs, except those related to the provincial police force and the posts to be filled through the Sindh Public Service Commission. This was formally notified by the government on Friday after a summary was approved by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The relaxation in upper age limit has been made effective with a retrospective effect from July 1 and will remain valid till June 30, 2020.