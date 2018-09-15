Wasa MD honoured

LAHORE: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has nominated Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz for its president award. A total of 49 people around the globe were selected for the award. In his letter to MD Wasa, chief representative of JICA Pakistan congratulated him and assured his continuous support and cooperation for JICA’s activities. “On the occasion of commemorating the international cooperation day in Japan, JICA annually presents the award to the persons and organisations for their outstanding contributions and accomplishments towards JICA’s international cooperation activities,” the letter said.