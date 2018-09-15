KP CM launches school enrolment drive

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday that his government was committed to promoting education under Article 25-A of the Constitution “Education for all.”

He was addressing the enrollment drive for September 2018 “pick the books and come to school” at Shaheed Hasnain Sharif Government Higher Secondary School No. 1 City Peshawar, said a handout. Advisor to KP CM on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash, Secretary Education, Arshad Khan, Director Education Farid Khattak, developmental partner USAID, UNDP, ARC, MCHD, representatives of other organisations, teachers, representative of the media and students attended the meeting.

The CM said in 2013, education was in worse condition when PTI assumed power. Therefore, education budget was enhanced from Rs63 billion to Rs138 billion, he added.

The chief minister said, “Education for all” is a mission envisioned by PTI from the day one. “Article 25-A of the constitution stresses on providing education to all the citizens without any discrimination.