Sat September 15, 2018
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Our Correspondent
September 15, 2018

Farmers demand import of urea

TOBA TEK SINGH: Different organisations of farmers have lauded the federal government's decision to import urea fertiliser and hoped that it will facilitate farmers in getting it on reasonable rates.

The representatives of the farmers’ organisations held a meeting here on Friday with Kissan Committee leader Chaudhry Naeem Fateh in the chair. Speakers said that in absence of urea stock, the urea price had been increased manifold and its shortage is present in all those areas which were situated away from the fertiliser factories. They hoped that now the urea's 50-kg bag will again be available at the controlled price of Rs1600 and they will not be exploited by the black marketers. Meanwhile, former regional manager of National Fertiliser Corporation Limited (NFML), Asghar Ali Tabassam said although it was a late decision of the government but now it should also ensure that imported urea must be arrived in the country before the start of Rabi season as the NFML will only be able to maintain normal price of urea when it will have sufficient stock to supply in the required areas. He urged the government to import urea as early as possible to resolve its shortage otherwise its price could not be reduced.

