Farmers demand import of urea

TOBA TEK SINGH: Different organisations of farmers have lauded the federal government's decision to import urea fertiliser and hoped that it will facilitate farmers in getting it on reasonable rates.

The representatives of the farmers’ organisations held a meeting here on Friday with Kissan Committee leader Chaudhry Naeem Fateh in the chair. Speakers said that in absence of urea stock, the urea price had been increased manifold and its shortage is present in all those areas which were situated away from the fertiliser factories. They hoped that now the urea's 50-kg bag will again be available at the controlled price of Rs1600 and they will not be exploited by the black marketers. Meanwhile, former regional manager of National Fertiliser Corporation Limited (NFML), Asghar Ali Tabassam said although it was a late decision of the government but now it should also ensure that imported urea must be arrived in the country before the start of Rabi season as the NFML will only be able to maintain normal price of urea when it will have sufficient stock to supply in the required areas. He urged the government to import urea as early as possible to resolve its shortage otherwise its price could not be reduced.