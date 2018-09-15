Terrorist held with explosives

GUJRANWALA: The Counter Terrorism Department on Friday arrested an alleged terrorist from Maraliwala and recovered explosives from him.

On a tip-off, the CTD team conducted a raid and arrested accused Azhar Khan and recovered explosive material from him.

DACOITS ON THE RAMPAGE: Dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments, cellphones and other valuables in various hits here on Friday. Dacoits snatched Rs 30,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Abdullah at Sadar Kamoke while two armed men intercepted Bashir on Ferozwala Road and looted Rs 20,000 and a cell phone.

Bandits snatched Rs 25,000 and a cellphone from Asim at Ahmed Nagar while Riaz was deprived of cash and a cellphone. Dacoits looted Rs 70,000 and a cellphone from Moeen at Sadar Wazirabad while Zaheer was deprived of cash and a cellphone from Ludhewala.

Bandits looted Rs 50,000 and two cellphones from Ishaq at Noshera Virkan and armed men snatched cash and a cellphone from Talha at Aroop while armed men entered the house of Khalid at Sohdra and took away cash and other articles. Armed men looted cash, gold ornaments and valuables from the house of Pervez at Tatlewali while dacoits took away cash and other articles from the house of Haider at Sohdra. Thieves looted the houses and shops of Waleed, Sheikh Younas and Khaliq.

MAN DIES: A man died in a collusion between two motorcycles here at Kamoki on Friday. Zulqarnain was moving on his motorcycle when another motorcyclist Arslan hit him. As a result, Zulqarnain received a head injury and died on the spot, while Arslan sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital.