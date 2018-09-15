TV staffer killed by friend

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The staffer of a local news channel was killed with some poisonous substance allegedly by his addict friend in Ghaziabad police limits on Friday. Police have removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Saboor Azeem, the younger brother of journalist Tahir Azeem. The police have taken a suspect into custody for investigations.
