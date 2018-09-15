CJ to hear public interest cases today

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will hear multiple cases of public interest at Lahore registry of the Supreme Court on Saturday (today), including a fresh suo motu notice taken against free-of-cost extraction of groundwater by bottled water companies. Notices had already been issued to the attorney general, provincial advocate generals and representatives of the companies to appear before a two-judge bench at Lahore Registry. Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan will join the chief justice at the bench. Other important cases include legitimacy of public sector companies working in Punjab and colossal losses incurred by Railways.