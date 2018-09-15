Minister to brief PM on proposed LGs amendments

LAHORE: Deliberations on the new Local Governments bill in Punjab are almost completed and Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan will brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on the proposed amendments on Saturday (today). Aleem Khan disclosed this while chairing a meeting held here on Friday and attended by Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and senior officers of the Punjab government. The meeting discussed all the proposed recommendations in detail. Talking to reporters, Aleem Khan said that keeping in view the past experiences best possible system would be introduced in which the LG representatives would not only be empowered but there would also be a system of checks and balances to monitor their working. He said that in the new setup even councillors would be able to give development scheme through which powers would be delegated at grass root level and people’s problems would be solved at the earliest, as well. He said that continuous process is on way to prepare solid proposals for the final approval of the prime minister. Aleem Khan also approved 30 days campaign of Clean & Green Punjab which would be started the same day in all the nine divisional headquarters. He said that besides the cleanliness campaign, tree plantation, sanitation and anti-encroachments steps would also be taken in which members of national & provincial assemblies, divisional & district administrations, LG representatives and people from all walks of life would play their role.