Commercial activities at amenity spaces

KARACHI: The Supreme Court-mandated judicial commission, looking into the authorities’ failure to ensure clean drinking water, sanitation and a healthy environment for the people of Sindh, took notice of encroachments on and commercial activities at spaces under the overhead bridges and footpaths along Sharea Faisal, PECHS and other public places, and directed the local government secretary, the Karachi commissioner and other officials to explain the failure to remove encroachments from amenity places. The commission, headed by Justice (R) Amir Hani Muslim, observed that encroachments had been made upon spaces under overhead bridges, and commercial activities were being carried out along Sharea Faisal and other lands reserved for amenity purposes. It issued notices to the respondents, including the CEOs of cantonment boards in Karachi, and directed them to appear on Saturday.