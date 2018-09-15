2nd phase of livelihood support programme launched

PESHAWAR: The second phase of livelihood support and promotion of small infrastructure programme was launched in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday to promote the earning of the lower middle class.

The first phase of the programme has already been completed in eight districts of the province with the support of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and German Development Bank. The PPAF is now launching the second phase in three more districts - Buner, Shangla and Lakki Marwat. Sabawoon would carry out the programme in Lakki Marwat with the financial and technical support of the PPAF.

For the purpose, an introductory session was held in Peshawar wherein all options for timely completion and smooth functioning of the project were discussed. The central general manager of the PPAF Mohammad Nadeem and chief executive officer of Sabawoon Mohammad Tariq were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Nadeem said that attention would be focused on the sustainability of the local population.