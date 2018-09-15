LCCI to act as PSCA ambassador

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Punjab Safe Cities Authority have joined hands in securing the metropolis. LCCI will act as PSCA ambassador and run awareness campaigns about traffic management and law and order situation. This was announced at PSCA headquarters during a joint session between PSCA top command and a 13-member delegation of LCCI. The PSCA MD briefed the delegates on PSCA scope and ambit. They were briefed about various arms and functions of the project.