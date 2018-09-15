Pickpockets hit 15 people during funeral

LAHORE: Pickpockets made away with cash and cell phones from at least 15 people during the funeral of Kulsoom Nawaz on Friday.

The police said the accused looted Rs 5 lakh in cash and 10 cell phones from people who were offering funeral prayers. The police have started investigations. People also captured one of the pickpockets and recovered 4 cell phones and Rs 150,000 in cash.