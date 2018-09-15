Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

99th I-Day of Afghanistan celebrated

ISLAMABAD: The 99th Independence Day of Afghanistan was celebrated here on Friday in a unique fashion where the soft image of brotherly neighboring country was portrayed that is marred by a long war between extremists and the administration. Internationally known inspiring Afghanistan’s first female orchestra “Zohra” performed on the occasion. It enthralled huge crowd of guests for about two hours.

Ambassador of Afghanistan Hazarat Omar Zakhilwal, who is also special envoy of the Afghan President, received the guests with enthusiasm. The function was arranged in Pak-China Friendship Centre and its auditorium was full to the capacity. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Nurul Haq Quadri was the chief guest who spoke in Pushtu while addressing the guests.

He reminded the significance of peace in Afghanistan and said that it is vitally important for Pakistan since peace in Pakistan isn’t possible without the same in Afghanistan. He told the gathering that Afghanistan is the first country which is being visited by the Pakistan;s foreign minister of the new government. It indicates government’s priorities which is very keen on expanding its ties with Afghanistan.

The PTI leaders Yar Muhammad Rind came from Blochistan to attend the reception. The leaders belonging to ANP turned up for the occasion in a large number as they are regular visitors of Afghan functions. Afrasyab Khan was conspicuous among the guests.

The Foreign Office was represented by its Additional Foreign Secretary Muhammad Aejaz while representatives from the Armed Forces were also present. It was overall an impressive reception where the guests were served Hi-Tea on arrival and dinner was served at the end of it.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC