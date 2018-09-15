CPEC to be made a success story: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a gigantic economic project and the present government would ensure its success and also take steps to further expand it.

Speaking during his visits to state run television Academy, Radio Pakistan Academy and Radio Dosti Channel here on Friday the minster said that fifth generation war was being fought on the media and the western media was publishing biased news about CPEC.

He said that state media could play an important role in promoting the positive image of the country. The government would equip the state media with modern technology and government channels would be converted to high definition technology in phases.

The minister said that state run TV and Radio academies would be merged and converted into a state-of-the-art media university. The minister said that state run TV was the prime state media institution and its progress would prove harbinger of change in the entire official media. He said time was changing rapidly and use of technology was increasing with every passing day and Pakistan would have to keep pace with the world. He promised to revive the old glory of the television and said in the past state run TV was damaged by political interference, but the present government would restore its image.

On arrival, the minister was received by Raffat Nazir. He visited various sections of the academy and met its staff.

The academy was established 30 years ago and most of its equipment had become outdated now. The minister also visited state run Home TV and saw its various sections including the studio. General Manager Home TV Kanwal Masood briefed the minister.

In his address, he announced that the state run TV’s signal would soon be digitalized and expertise and funds would be provided by China. He called for launch of the public private partnership for improving the programming section of the TV.

He said that interests of the state run TV employees would be guarded and efforts would be made to help the state run TV stand on its feet. He said that constitution of new Board of Governors was a step towards that direction.

Chaudhry Fawad also visited Pakistan Broadcasting Academy here and went round its various facilities, where he was briefed about working of the institution. The minister planted a sapling in the lawns of the academy in furtherance of government's tree plantation campaign. During his visit to Radio Museum, he took interest in the equipment on display especially the microphone used by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to announce the creation of Pakistan.

The information minister also visited the studios of China Radio International's Dosti Channel established at the premises of the academy. In a live interview he said that Pakistan and China enjoyed time tested friendship and Pakistan was proud of its relations with Beijing. He said that CPEC would be further expanded and never undermined. The minister said Radio Pakistan was playing a pivotal role in socio-economic progress of the country. He said the present government was cognizant of the importance of Radio as medium with vast access and would strengthen the institution.