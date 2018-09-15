Moeen has no sympathy for ‘rude’ Australians

MELBOURNE: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has no sympathy for Australia’s banned cricketers and finds the whole team “rude”, British media reported.

Australian cricket was thrown into turmoil earlier this year when captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned after a ball-tampering scandal during a test in South Africa. Much of the cricketing world reacted with a mix of anger and schadenfreude, with media pundits and former players suggesting Australia had brought themselves undone with the aggressive way they played the game.

“Everyone you speak to they are the only team I’ve played against my whole life that I’ve actually disliked,” Moeen told The Times newspaper.

“Not because it is Australia and they are the old enemy but because of the way they carry on and (their) disrespect of people and players.” Moeen, who had a terrible 2017/18 Ashes in Australia but returned to form to help England beat India 4-1 in the recent test series, said he felt no sympathy for Smith, Warner and Bancroft. “I’m someone who generally feels sorry for people when things go wrong but it is difficult to feel sorry for them,” he said.

Australia’s series against South Africa was also blighted with heated moments between the players, with one altercation between Warner and Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock spilling over off the field.The ball-tampering scandal was also seen as a watershed for the sport in Australia, however, with national governing body Cricket Australia announcing a root-and-branch review and ordering a charter governing player behaviour.