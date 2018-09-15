Sarri open to Terry return in coaching role

LONDON: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has opened the door for former captain John Terry to return to Stamford Bridge as part of his coaching staff.

Terry left Stamford Bridge after 22 years’ service in June 2017 for a season-long stint with Aston Villa and rejected a move to Spartak Moscow this week.Sarri believes Terry, 37, still wants to play for another season, but insists he will always be welcome at his “home” back at Chelsea.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Cardiff to Stamford Bridge, Sarri’s side sit joint top of the Premier League with four wins from the Italian’s first four games in charge. However, he insists the Blues cannot yet be considered a serious threat to champions Manchester City or current leaders Liverpool after finishing 30 points off the pace in fifth last season.